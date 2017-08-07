Texas Man Arrested After Falling Asleep During Armed Robbery

A Texas native’s plan to rob his roommate failed miserably after he was caught sleeping during the incident.

Associated Press reports the incident happened in the early hours of Friday (Aug.4) when Kanyoni Sedekiya got into a verbal argument with his roommate. After he demanded money from the unidentified victim, the 20-year-old tied him up while armed with a gun. After Sedekiya dozed off around 4 a.m.,the victim escaped and ran to a neighbors apartment to call the police.

Sedekiya surrendered to the authorities without incident and was charged with aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $60,000.

Sedekiya isn’t the only suspect to catch up on z’s while breaking the law. On Aug. 1, Kristofer Neilson, 29, and Erika Levis, 27, were arrested for breaking into 42 storage units using bolt cutters. Police found the couple fast asleep in a truck covered by a tarp.

