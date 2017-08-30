The-Dream and Fabolous might be VIPs at all the major strip clubs in the world, but they still spend time investigating new playgrounds. In the A1 Vision-directed video for “Summer Body,” the fellas stumble upon a new establishment that caters to their every desire.

“Summer Body” is available now for purchase on iTunes. The track will be featured on The-Dream’s upcoming album, Love Affair, set for release on Sept 29.