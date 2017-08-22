THEY Dive in the ‘Deep End’ for Racy New Video

On Monday (Aug. 21), the Mind of a Genius/Warner Bros-signed duo THEY. released a new video for “Deep End” off their album Nü Religion: HYENA. Directed by Ze’ev Waismann, the haunting and moody video features the group taking a drive on the dark side.

READ: NEXT: R&B Is Taking Many Directions And Music Duo THEY. Is Creating Their Own

“We wanted to capture the feelings you get from listening to the song from a stylistic standpoint with the vintage leather and the vintage muscle car,” the duo of Dante and Drew said in a statement. “Beyond that, the comparison of the wolf and the female is the most important — the wolf disguised as a woman is a representation of the vices of the weekend.”

READ: THEY.’s “Back It Up” Video Fills Your Screen With Eerie Vibes

THEY. has garnered significant buzz recently being tour support for both Bryson Tiller and PARTYNEXTDOOR, as well as performing during the BET Experience weekend in Los Angeles in June.

This article was originally published on Billboard.