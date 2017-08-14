Tiger Woods had a several prescription drugs in his system when he was arrested for DUI in May. Painkillers, sleeping pills and more were listed on the 41-year-old athlete’s toxicology report released by the Palm Beach Police Department Monday (Aug. 14), according to ESPN.

The prescription drugs found in Woods’ included hydrocodone, a generic form of the painkiller Vicodin, Alprazolam (Xanax), the sleeping drug, Ambien and hydromorphone also known as the highly addictive pain medication, Dilaudid.

Delta-9 carboxy, or THC (the main ingredient in marijuana), was also found in his system.

In June, Woods announced that he entered rehab to help “manage” his medications for back pain and an apparent sleep disorder.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fan and players on tour,” he said at the time.

Last week, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving an agreed to complete a diversion program in exchange for having his record expunged.

