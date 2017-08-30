In mid-August, conservative media personality Tomi Lahren told The Hollywood Reporter that news networks need to hire more conservatives as commentators.

“It seems as though the only diversity some networks won’t embrace is diversity of opinion,” said Lahren, who had been suggested as a potential fit for a CNN contributor role in the wake of Jeffrey Lord’s and Kayleigh McEnany’s departures.

CNN, as it turns out, wasn’t in the cards, but Lahren was able to snag a contributor role on Fox News, where she will discuss the news on the network’s opinion shows and work on “an FNC digital product currently in development.”

“I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team,” Lahren said in a statement on her Facebook page. “This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one. I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you.”

Lahren’s tenure as a Fox News contributor kicks off tonight, when she will appear on Sean Hannity’s show. While Lahren is not new to television, she made her name primarily on nonlinear platforms like Facebook, where she developed a huge following. She’s also hosted shows for two conservative networks, Glenn Beck’s The Blaze and One America News Network.

“I enter the lion’s den every chance I get because I know it’s the only way to get the message out to traditionally non-conservative audiences,” Lahren told THR about doing punditry on more left-leaning networks. “I can take a hit and bounce back.”

This article was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.