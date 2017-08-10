Don’t ever doubt Terror Squad’s longevity in this game. After Fat Joe and Remy Ma made their triumphant comebacks, the rest of the crew is following suit. Over the last year, Bronx crooner Tony Sunshine has dropped solo records like “Small Talk” and even linked up with his block’s newest voices, including Big Pun’s son Chris Rivers.

Earlier this year, Sunshine made his official comeback with his calm and collected single “Talk About It.” Now he’s back to his usual tricks with the Bronx’s next start Axel Leon on “Ball Again.” The fresh single gives Leon the spotlight as he lays down gritty bars over a melodic instrumental crafted by KYU Tracks.

Listen to Tony Sunshine & Axel Leon team up on “Ball Again” below.