Top 5 Moments Of Mayweather vs. McGregor’s Fight Weekend In Las Vegas

Las Vegas was the ultimate place to experience all the last-minute hype for the once-in-a-lifetime fight between boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor this past weekend. The streets were littered with fans who caused a scene while pushing for McGregor’s victory. Meanwhile, The Money Team founder’s most loyal followers flooded the strip rocking their official TMT snapbacks and defended the Mayweather name at all times.

But that’s not all that went down.

In the days leading up to the fight, Sin City was jam-packed with celebrities in sports and music alike. Ice Cube’s Big 3 Championship game and James Harden’s ultimate birthday lituation brought out star athletes like Allen Iverson and top-notch rappers Chance The Rapper. Fans of August Alsina flocked to the House of Blues for his ‘Don’t Matter’ Tour, and we can’t forget to mention Cardi B’s pool party and all the surprise appearances on the Sin City strip.

Here are the top five moments we experienced during Fight Night Weekend in Las Vegas.

5. Rotimi & Tone Stith Join August Alsina On His ‘Don’t Matter Tour’ At The House Of Blues

Last Thursday (Aug 24), the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay was the epicenter for fans of August Alsina, Rotimi, and newcomer Tone Stith. The “Power” star opened up the show and woke up the fans with live renditions of his single “Lotto” and more off his Jeep Music Vol. 1 project. Afterwards, singer Tone Stith walked out and immediately took over the stage with his soulful vocals. His covers of Usher’s “Nice & Slow” made the ladies scream for more until the end of his set.

August Alsina made his epic entrance to the tune of Kevin Gate’s “IDGT” then immediately started singing his verse. He serenaded the ladies in the crowd with songs like “Get Ya Money” and “Shoot Or Die,” which is his remix to Justin Timberlake’s “Suit & Tie.” He eventually moved on to perform “Don’t Matter,” which is the title track off his forthcoming album.

4. Jeezy, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Meek Mill & Chance The Rapper Celebrate James Harden’s Birthday

James Harden knew his birthday would fall on one helluva weekend in Las Vegas so he knew exactly how to celebrate. On Friday (Aug 25), Harden invaded Drais Beachclub and Nightclub to catch Jeezy, 50 Cent, and Trey Songz in concert with a star-studded squad in his VIP section. Meek Mill arrived on the scene first to turn up with Harden before the performance began.

Jeezy kicked things off by performing a medley of hits from “Lose My Mind” to “I Do.” After Jeezy hit the stage, the special guests starting stacking up. At one point, Harden was on stage with Jeezy, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, and surprise guest Chance The Rapper. It was truly the ultimate climax of Fight Night Eve.

3. Team Trilogy Wins The Big 3’s Inaugural Championship Game

Ice Cube’s Big 3 League’s final showdown of the summer went down at the MGM Grand’s Garden Arena hours before the Mayweather/McGregor fight. Teams Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters went head-to-head at the inaugural championship game Kenyon Martin Sr, Rashad McCants, and the rest of the team stole the lead from Rashard Lewis, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and the 3 Headed Monsters and defeated them 51-46.

Ice Cube claims he wants more former ballers like Kobe Braynt to compete in next year’s competition. In the end, the stands at the inaugural championship game for the Big 3 were filled up with plenty of fans, former NBA players and other celebrities in the crowd like 50 Cent and Cardi B. Speaking of which…

2. Cardi B Steals The Shine In Las Vegas

Everyone in Las Vegas knew Cardi B would make an impact in Sin City. The “Bodak Yellow” raptress invaded the strip to make a few appearances and turn up at a slew of parties. After performing her smash hit at the official weigh-in for Mayweather Vs McGregor, Cardi B performed “Bodak Yellow” at the Big 3 championship game and at Planet Hollywood as the headliner of the biggest pool party on the strip.

With the record popping up all over Las Vegas, we had to get Floyd himself to comment on it. After the fight, VIBE asked Floyd what he thought about Cardi and her chart-topping single. “She’s making her mark,” Mayweather said. “She’s done an amazing job to come from the cast ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ to having a big song. She’s truly amazing.” Cardi B did her thing in Vegas before she dominated the VMA’s, but there’s one obvious moment of the weekend that tops the rest.

1. Floyd Mayweather’s Unforgettable Victory

After Badou Jack and Gervonta Davis claimed victory in the opening matches, Floyd Mayweather proved every hater wrong when he defeated Conor McGregor in their rare match-up. Although McGregor got numerous jabs in during the first 5 rounds, but Mayweather’s defensive instincts eventually got the best of him which led to his demise in the final round. At the post fight press conference, Mayweather defended his superior tactics.

“I wanted to go out with a bang,” Mayweather said. “I told you guys I’d charge straight ahead. I felt like I owed that to the fans for the Pacquiao fight. Even though I don’t owe anybody nothing, I put the pressure on myself and did it myself. That was a goal of mine.” Lenard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, confirmed that this would be Floyd’s final fight. UFC President Dana White also emphasized that he’d “rather not” have McGregor ditch the octagon to enter the boxing ring again, which killed any hopes of a future rematch.

Although the trash talk was heavy, Mayweather exercised nothing but true sportsmanship the minute he was declared the victor.