Our beloved Tracee Ellis Ross continually shows what happens when you live your best life. If she’s not slaying us with excellent fashion (and her trademark red lip) she’s executing memorable lines for the upcoming season of ABC’s Black-ish.

However T-Murda, our favorite non-rapping rapper has been M.I.A for a spell and on Tuesday (Aug. 22) made a come back, this time taking a stab at Dave East’s “My Dirty Little Secret” off his new album Paranoia: A True Story. To say the video is hilarious is quite the understatement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYFYJswDs1M/?hl=en&taken-by=traceeellisross

It’s been a few months since we last saw T-Murda spit any bars, so yes, she may be a bit rusty. However, Murda (or Tracee) had to take a moment and gather herself when she realized one of the 29-year-old’s lyrics was a bit graphic.

“Online shopper, she don’t go out she just order kicks/I just hope she suck a mean d**k and put cheese on her grits,” the Harlem native said.

Some of T-Murda’s most classic renditions have been Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” and Drake’s “6-God” which merited an Internet proposal from Mr. Graham himself. This could be T-Murda’s warm up or pre-game to jump right back into the swing of these, and if it is, we’re most definitely here for it.