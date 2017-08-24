Fans may be getting a lot of new music from Travis Scott this fall. After wrapping up the final leg of Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour, Trav announced on Twitter that he was going into full “album mode.” But rumor has it, the trap lord is working on not one, but two full-length projects.

Back in Mar. 2017, Trav teased his upcoming album, AstroWorld. And when asked about the album, the “Love Galore” artist reportedly described it as possibly “the best music that I made” thus far.

trav talking about his albums dropping very soon!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SX68BiDQD4 — JACQUES MESCUDI🎪 (@cudderINthetrap) August 11, 2017

But as if that’s not exciting enough, Trav suggested he had a joint album with Quavo coming out in the near future as well. “Me and Quavo album about to drop soon. AstroWorld about to drop soon,” the Houston rapper said in a fan clip taken during one of his past concerts.

AstroWorld will serve as a follow-up to Trav’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which dropped in Sept. 2016. While on his recent tour, Scott announced that he would be taking some time away from the spotlight to work on his suspected dual projects. “I think this might be the last club Imma do until my album comes out. I’m about to go away in hiding for a couple weeks, couple months,” he declared.

Keep a look out for any of these Travis Scott albums this fall. In the meantime, listen to his new single with Miguel, “Sky Walker.”