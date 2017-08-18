Trey Songz will spend the next 18 months on probation for ruining a stage following a performance in Detroit last year.

Songz, whose birth name is Tremaine Neverson, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace in exchange for having felony charges dismissed, TMZ reports.

The 32-year-old singer appeared in court Friday (Aug. 18) where he apologized to the city for the behavior that led to his brief arrest.

“I’d just like to give my apologies to the city of Detroit. I love Detroit,” he said in court.

"I'd just like to give my apologies to the city of Detroit. I love Detroit," he said in court.

Songz was arrested after tearing up the stage at the Joe Luis Arena, in December, and was accused of punching a police officer at the time. He faced felony charges of aggravated assault along with resisting and obstructing a police officer. The charges have been dismissed in accordance with his plea deal.

In addition to non-reporting probation, Songz must also complete anger management and submit to drug testing, and pay restitution.

