Trick Daddy Shares ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Preview

The Love & Hip Hop franchise is heading down to Miami this coming January. One of the show’s stars Trick Daddy recently shared a preview of the program on Instagram, XXL reports.

The short clip hosts brief cameos from Trina, Gunplay, and Dominican singer Amara La Negra. The show is slated to have a slew of Miami natives and locals including Pretty Ricky member Pleasure P, Veronica Vega, Steph Lecor, Trina, Gunplay, plus more.

Judging by the preview clip, you can tell this new season is going to be epic. There’s scenery of Miami’s beautiful landscape, sprinkled with interludes of Trina and the rest of the gang presiding over the 305’s vibrant club scene.

Nonetheless, it’s common knowledge that Love & Hip Hop is known for its drama. Still, Trick says he’ll refrain from getting involved in any type of conundrums that can embarrass him. “One thing I won’t do is make a fool of myself,” he said. “If we gon’ make a fool of somebody it won’t be me, so it’ll be interesting.”

The “Thug Holiday” rapper was the first one to sign onto the show. According to XXL, he shared why he decided to join the cast back in Spring 2016.

“I’m really doing Love & Hip Hop: Miami because there’s a difference between Old Cutler [a sleepy highway that connects Miami to the Everglades] money and South Beach money. Old Cutler money is grandfathered in, South Beach is investors,” he said.