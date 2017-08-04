Last week, Trick Daddy and Trina introduced newcomer Ali Coyote to the world on their first single “Smooth Sailing” off their forthcoming joint album TNT. Now the trio has released the video with celebratory moments to match.

The Jamaican singer-songwriter, who’s also a native of the 305, holds down the hook while the Miami legends make it a real Slip N’ Slide thang on the track. As a producer influenced by the likes of Pharrell, Lil Jon, and Kanye West, Coyote also fine-tuned the instrumental, which was originally produced by Myles Bell.

“I came up with the chorus for this track, and then added some production to the beat,” Coyote told VIBE Friday (Aug. 4). “The vibe is strictly Dade County; it’s something cool. It’s really about the mood, and the mood is supposed to be cool. Once I heard it, I started doing my freestyles, and then added background layers, textures, the arrangement of the drums, and during Trina’s part I added a few extra horns.”

In the official video for “Smooth Sailing,” Trick Daddy Dollars takes Coyote under his wing, and shows him what’s really good around his block before he puts him on to the real yacht life–and no, Meek Mill was not invited. While Trick and Ali ride around the streets of Liberty City and Overtown, Trina is vibing by the dock as she gets the yacht ready for their private lituation out on the sea.

TNT is expected to drop later this year. Trina’s sixth solo album The One, which features Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Dave East and more, is set to drop on Sept. 8th. Until her new LP hits streaming services, enjoy “Smooth Sailing” above.

