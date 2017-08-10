Trina Calls Out “Bum A**” Women On Instagram Live Rant

Rapper Trina had a few choice words for the “bum a**” jealous women of Miami during a lengthy Instagram Live video on Wednesday night (Aug. 9).

READ: Premiere: Trick Daddy, Trina & Ali Coyote Enjoy Yacht Life In “Smooth Sailing” Visuals

Rumor has it that the “Damn” musician, who is releasing a joint album with Trick Daddy, was taking shots at KimBRocsMics. The latter, who is believed to be joining the cast of the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, reportedly called out Trina for an alleged drug habit via Instagram. However, no one quite knows for sure.

“If you call me a b*tch, make sure you put ‘the baddest’ in front of it,” rants the Diamond Princess. “I see you bum a** b**ches around, I don’t speak on you b**ches. I don’t give a f**k about you h*es. I’m too busy getting money. F**k you talkin’ about? Too busy planning for Trina Day next year. Since I don’t give back–give back that, h*e!”

She then continues to mention that these unnamed women don’t even contribute to help others in need.

“Did you ever give at a toy drive? I ain’t ever see you at a muthafu**in’ hospital giving toys to the kids, b**ch!”

READ: Reunited: Trick Daddy Announces Joint Album With Trina

Watch a portion of her rant below.