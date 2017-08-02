The Trump administration is continuing its dicey revamp of the nation’s most powerful policies by seeking a task force to cover affirmative-action policies disparaging white people.

A report released by The New York Times Tuesday (Aug. 1) reveals the operation will be spearheaded by the Justice Department’s civil rights division instead of the Educational Opportunities Section. Lawyers will be sought to handle cases that show any instance of affirmative action working against white college applicants. The announcement stated the cases will be “related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

Over the years, universities have increased their initiatives for diversity with positive results. A study by the National Center For Education Statistics in 2016 revealed African-American women were the most educated group in America, with a steady and consistent growth in obtaining master’s and doctorate degrees, above white women, Asian women, and white men.

The internal announcement has found both pushback and acceptance from lawmakers. Roger Clegg of the conservative Center for Equal Opportunity was happy about the news, calling it “long overdue.” “The civil rights laws were deliberately written to protect everyone from discrimination, and it is frequently the case that not only are whites discriminated against now, but frequently Asian-Americans are as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, activists and critics brought up several underlying points about affirmative action, like its inclusion to not just people of color but white women as well.

The decision to embark on anti-affirmative action comes after other civil rights laws have been turned on their backs by the Trump administration. So far, Jeff Sessions has encouraged prosecutors to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense” in the controversial war on drugs, discontinued the use of consent decrees in civil rights cases, and made it clear Title VII protections will not apply to the LGBTQ community.

Division lawyers interested in the task force must submit résumés by Aug. 9.

