One of Donald Trump’s top spiritual advisors Paula White made headlines when she referred to the president as a “king” and said his presidency was made possible by God.

“Whether people like him or not, [Mr Trump] has been raised up by God, because God says that He raises up and places all people in places of authority,” the televangelist said to Jim Bakker, a right-wing pastor.

READ Chris Brown Shades Donald Trump Over His Comments About Policing “Thugs”

White is a personal friend of Trump who reportedly led a prayer for him during his inauguration. While speaking with Baker, White compared Trump to biblical figure Esther who who survived a harsh childhood to become Queen. White then compared Trump to Esther by saying both survived their circumstances to become leaders.

“They even say that about our President, ‘Well he’s not presidential’.” she said. “Thank goodness! And I mean that with all due respect, because, in other words, he’s not a polished politician.”

While Trump has called White “a beautiful person, with amazing insight.” White has returned the favor by telling reporters he “absolutely” has a relationship with God.

READ George Foreman Criticizes Colin Kaepernick’s Protest And Praises Trump

“He is a Christian, he accepts Jesus as his Lord and savior,” she told other outlets.