Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T are slated to host an investigative special on Fox of the murders of legendary rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, Variety reports.

READ: 20 Years Later: Tupac Is Hip-Hop’s Prophet Of Rage And Revolution

The two-hour long special titled “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” will attempt to deconstruct all the intricate details that surround both of their murder cases. It’s been 20 years now since the rappers were both gunned down. Shakur was shot in Las Vegas in 1996, and died days later on Sept. 13. Biggie, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, was killed months later on March 9, 1997, during a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

READ: Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Tells Lil Kim Notorious B.I.G. Is Her Soulmate

Since then, no one has been held accountable for either killing. The documentary will have interviews from informants, police officers and former private investigators. Additionally, members of the hip-hop community like Suge Knight, Funkmaster Flex, Doug E. Fresh, E.D.I. Mean and Lil Cease will also speak their piece.

The special will also be premiering an exclusive never-before-heard audio recording of Biggie talking about Tupac’s shooting.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? is set to air on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EST.