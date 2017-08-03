Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne & The-Dream Lurk Through The Club In “Love You Better” (Video)

When Ty Dolla $ign, Lil’ Wayne, and The-Dream are on the prowl, no one’s girlfriend is safe — shoot, wifeys aren’t safe either. Known to scoop a basketball wife or two, the trio spent a night on the town together in their new “Love You Better” video.

READ: Rick Ross Links With Ty Dolla $ign For “I Think She Likes Me”

“Got her clappin’, yeah she booby-trappin’ out at Hooter’s/Treat the little lollipop like Lallapalooza/I’m the one to introduce/her, kama to sutra/Say she a cougar when it comes to Young Mula/12 gauge, girl, Tunechi ’bout to one-two ya,” spits Weezy during his comical verse.

READ: Sevyn Streeter’s Wild House Party In “Anything You Want” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, & Jeremih Video

The “Love You Better” flick was directed by Ryan Hope.