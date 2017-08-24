Tyler, the Creator Borrows JAY-Z’s “4:44″ For A Freestyle

Tyler, the Creator released a surprise freestyle that flips JAY-Z’s “4:44″ beat and makes it his own. With it, on Wednesday (Aug. 23), the Odd Future star also announced a tour this fall.

Despite the somber undertones of JAY-Z’s version, “Ziploc” finds a celebratory Tyler addressing his most recent accomplishments, from his sold-out Converse collection to topping the Billboard 200 with his latest album, Flower Boy. But before he begins his celebration, Tyler opens up about love and being lonely due to all his success.

“What’s the point of being rich when you wake up alone/What’s the point of going home when it ain’t nobody there/F–k that I grab my bike and phone home in the air,” he says over the No I.D.–produced track.

Later, he brags about notching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and congratulates Meek Mill for trailing behind at No. 3 with his album Wins & Losses. “My shit leaked two weeks before that release date/ First week, did dos, 1,000 off beat Meek/Shout out Meek, two niggas first week top three/And I can’t even get a song to play on the radio/But tripled in them rating TV channels still pay me though.” He raps and caps off the freestyle by asserting, “I know I got the best album out.”

The “Who Dat Boy” rapper also announced plans to take his latest album on the road. The Flower Boy tour will begin at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in October and continue through November. Earlier this month, Tyler said in an interview that he didn’t plan on touring this year.

“I’m not going on tour this year. I might do, like, a week and a half of random cities, but I’m actually not going to go on tour this year,” he told Wave’s Koopz Tunes radio show. Looks like he opted for a bit more than that.

The story was first posted on Billboard.