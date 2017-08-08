Tyler, The Creator had some choice words for his collaborator ScHoolboy Q on Sunday (Aug, 6), when the Odd Future frontman caught wind of a comment ScHoolboy Q made on Twitter regarding the Flower Boy standout cut “Who Dat Boy.”

After a fan tweeted that ScHoolboy Q should’ve received the third verse on “Who Dat Boy” — which features A$AP Rocky — Q responded, “Tyler & rocky didn’t wanna get bodied…..”

Q’s overconfident statement didn’t sit too well with Tyler, The Creator. The Wolf MC jumped on Twitter to clap back at his “The Purge” collaborator revealing that the “Who Dat Boy” beat was created with ScHoolboy Q in mind.

“YOU FAT LYING B**CH I MADE THAT BEAT SPECIFICALLY FOR YOU AND YOU SAID ” EHH, NAH” SO I KEPT IT,” Tyler responded, likely not in total seriousness.

Tyler, The Creator and ScHoolboy Q have previously collaborated on singles like “Run” and “The Brown Stains of Darkeese Latifah Part 6-12 (Remix)” off Tyler’s 2015 effort Cherry Bomb and “The Purge” from Q’s Oxymoron, respectively. Earlier this year, ScHoolboy Q brought out Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky to perform “Telephone Calls” during his set at Coachella.

Check out their tweets below.

