Tyler, The Creator And Syd Are Going On Solo Tours

Tyler, The Creator and his Odd Future cohort Syd will be embarking on their respective solo tours.

Tyler, who recently released his critically-acclaimed album Flower Boy, will kick off his tour in October at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. It will conclude in November (for now) at the South Side Music Hall in Dallas, TX. Tickets for his shows go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25.

flower boy shows, two weeks real quick, on sale friday pic.twitter.com/G1cOl0fx8O — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 23, 2017

Syd will start The Always Never Home tour in October at the PABST Festival in Atlanta, and will conclude the tour- which bears the title of her upcoming project- in Los Angeles in December. Along the way, she’ll join Tyler at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The Fin singer will also be performing at certain venues with her group, The Internet. Tickets for her show will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday 10 a.m. local time! https://t.co/BPLBmvMxdt pic.twitter.com/1WsT7uHLGe — syd (@internetsyd) August 23, 2017

Check out the full list of dates for both musicians below.

Tyler, The Creator Tour Dates

10-28/29 Los Angeles, CA – Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

10-31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

11-01 Fresno, CA – Rainbow Ballroom

11-03 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11-04 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

11-05 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11-07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11-08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

11-09 Kansas City, KS – The Truman

11-11 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11-12 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

11-13 New York City, NY – Terminal 5

11-15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

11-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

11-17 Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

11-18 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

11-20 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

11-21 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11-22 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

Syd Tour Dates

10/7/17 Atlanta, GA @ PABST Festival in East Atlanta Village (THE INTERNET show)

10/9/17 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/10/17 Washington, DC @ Fillmore

10/11/17 Boston, MA @ Royale

10/13/17 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/28/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (Syd solo set)

10/29/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (THE INTERNET set)

11/6/17 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/7/17 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/9/17 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theater

11/13/17 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/14/17 Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

11/15/17 Austin, TX @ Emos

11/24/17 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

11/26/17 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

11/28/17 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/29/17 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/1/17 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel

12/2/17 San Diego, CA @ North Park Observatory

12/6/17 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

12/7/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Novo