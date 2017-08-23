Tyler, The Creator And Syd Are Going On Solo Tours
Tyler, The Creator and his Odd Future cohort Syd will be embarking on their respective solo tours.
Tyler, who recently released his critically-acclaimed album Flower Boy, will kick off his tour in October at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. It will conclude in November (for now) at the South Side Music Hall in Dallas, TX. Tickets for his shows go on sale this Friday, Aug. 25.
flower boy shows, two weeks real quick, on sale friday pic.twitter.com/G1cOl0fx8O
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 23, 2017
Syd will start The Always Never Home tour in October at the PABST Festival in Atlanta, and will conclude the tour- which bears the title of her upcoming project- in Los Angeles in December. Along the way, she’ll join Tyler at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The Fin singer will also be performing at certain venues with her group, The Internet. Tickets for her show will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday 10 a.m. local time! https://t.co/BPLBmvMxdt pic.twitter.com/1WsT7uHLGe
— syd (@internetsyd) August 23, 2017
Check out the full list of dates for both musicians below.
Tyler, The Creator Tour Dates
10-28/29 Los Angeles, CA – Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
10-31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
11-01 Fresno, CA – Rainbow Ballroom
11-03 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11-04 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
11-05 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11-07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11-08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
11-09 Kansas City, KS – The Truman
11-11 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
11-12 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
11-13 New York City, NY – Terminal 5
11-15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
11-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
11-17 Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club
11-18 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
11-20 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
11-21 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11-22 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
Syd Tour Dates
10/7/17 Atlanta, GA @ PABST Festival in East Atlanta Village (THE INTERNET show)
10/9/17 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/10/17 Washington, DC @ Fillmore
10/11/17 Boston, MA @ Royale
10/13/17 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
10/28/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (Syd solo set)
10/29/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (THE INTERNET set)
11/6/17 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
11/7/17 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
11/9/17 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theater
11/13/17 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/14/17 Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
11/15/17 Austin, TX @ Emos
11/24/17 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
11/26/17 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
11/28/17 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/29/17 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
12/1/17 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel
12/2/17 San Diego, CA @ North Park Observatory
12/6/17 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
12/7/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Novo