Tyler, The Creator Mentions He Had A Boyfriend As A Teenager

Lyrics from Tyler, The Creator’s latest album Flower Boy seemingly imply that the Odd Future frontman has engaged in same-sex relationships. During an interview with Know Wave Radio’s “Koopz Tunes,” Tyler mentioned that he did in fact have a boyfriend as a teenager.

“I had a boyfriend when I was 15 in f**king Hawthorne [California], ni**a,” the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival curator said. “If that’s not open-minded, I don’t know what the f**k that is.” No further comments were made during the show regarding his revelation.

The lyrics that made headlines were found on Flower Boy’s “I Ain’t Got Time” (“I been kissing white boys since 2004″). Tyler has not spoken to the media about the comments, nor has he elaborated on his own.

