A total of 17 undocumented immigrants were found locked inside an 18-wheeler truck at a rest stop in Edinburgh, Texas, reports Latina.

Authorities arrived at the scene after one of the captive’s relatives from Mexico called in to report that several others were also imprisoned inside the truck at a Flying J Travel Plaza gas station, close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

When the officers got to the scene, they were astonished to find so many people – 14 men and three women – in the back of the vehicle. Their condition remains unknown, but they were all found alive, according to Edinburgh Police Chief David White. The captives are from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Romania.

A man and a woman of Cuban descent were detained in regard to the incident. Further details are pending.