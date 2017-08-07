Another woman has come forward accusing Usher of exposing her to herpes. Quantasia Sharpton held a press conference Monday (Aug. 8) with lawyer Lisa Bloom by her side and said she attended a concert to celebrate her 19th birthday when Usher’s security asked her to come backstage

Sharpton said she was told Usher was interested in her and later called her from a blocked number inquiring about the name of her hotel and her room number. About an hour later Usher allegedly arrived where they chatted and then eventually had sex.

Sharpton, who admits she tested negative for the disease, alleges she would’ve never had sex with Usher if she knew of his status.

Bloom says she doesn’t know for sure if Usher has herpes but is basing her claim off media reports. The celebrity lawyer is filing a lawsuit on behalf of two women and one man, stating they’ve had sex with the Confessions artist and says one of her clients tested positive for the incurable disease.

Usher has yet to make a public statement.