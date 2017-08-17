As the media, the peanut gallery and haters near and far revel in whatever new Usher news hits the Internet, the seasoned entertainer has remained quiet throughout the ordeal. About a week ago, longtime producer, collaborator, and friend Jermaine Dupri posted a video on Instagram of the two headed back to the studio, which sparked the rumor (and hope) Usher would return to his beloved R&B roots. On Thursday (Aug. 17) fans received reassurance once again that whatever new project Ursher baby is working on, it would be fire.

I don't know aboutchall A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Alongside JD and Usher is Confessions contributor Bryan Michael Cox who co-wrote “Burn” and “Confessions Part II” on the critically acclaimed 2004 album.

C 3 A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

On July 19, it was reported by Radar Online Usher paid $1.1 million in a lawsuit for allegedly infecting his partner with herpes. Filed at the Superior Court in Los Angeles in late 2012, the plaintiff detailed as a celebrity stylist claims to have been in a relationship with the singer who contracted the disease between 2009-2010. Allegedly Usher is asymptomatic, meaning he doesn’t show signs of having the virus.

Since then, several women have come forward all being represented by celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom accusing the singer of infecting them with the virus.

READ Lawsuit Alleges Usher Paid Unidentified Woman $1 Million Over STD Exposure

Usher, however, isn’t responding to the accusations and if it’s keeping him up at night, the 38-year-old isn’t showing it. There’s no telling when this project will be available for download but with the crew of usual suspects in place, one can only hope it’s just as good as Confessions.