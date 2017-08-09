It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Usher. After court documents were unearthed revealing the R&B singer paid a former stylist $1.1 million for allegedly contracting herpes from him, two more women and a man have called on attorney Lisa Bloom to represent them in a lawsuit against the Confessions singer for exposing them to the STD.

Usher has yet to make a public statement about any of the accusations, but sources tell TMZ the 38-year-old vehemently denied sleeping with Quantasia Sharpton, the latest accuser to come forward and hold court. While the rumor mill continues to go full steam ahead now’s as good a time as any for Ursher baby to get back in the studio, and from an Instagram post Wednesday (Aug. 9) that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Longtime friend and collaborator Jermaine Dupri took to the ‘gram to let fans know they’re back in the lab to do what they’ve historically done best.

To the studio we go A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

It’s widely agreed 8701 and Confessions were two of Usher’s best albums. While the eight-time Grammy award winning artist has solidified himself as one of R&B’s best, in recent years he’s musically had a difficult time finding his footing amid the new class of musicians, so to see him back in the studio with JD is a good thing.

Confessions part deux maybe?