Another lawsuit regarding Usher’s health status are heading the singer’s way, but his wife seems to unaffected by the onslaught of accusations.

On the heels of three accusations–by two women and one man–those close to Grace Miguel says she “isn’t giving the lawsuit any weight,” TMZ reports. Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom plans to the file the suit Monday paired with a press conference where one of the women will be present. The other two have decided to remain anonymous as Jane and John Doe. Bloom, who has represented Blac Chyna and her case against Rob Kardashian and is the daughter of high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, also released the news on social media.

I will be doing a New York press conference Monday morning regarding a new case I’m filing against Usher. Here are the details. pic.twitter.com/MNXWyETXOJ — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 4, 2017

The suit comes after a $20 million suit was filed by a woman who claimed the singer infected her with herpes between 2010 and 2012. The woman is allegedly a close friend of Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster and was present at the couple’s wedding. The three new accusers all claimed to have sex with Usher in 2012 with the singer refusing to disclose his STD status.

