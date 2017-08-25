Usher’s Lawyers Asks For A $20 Million Lawsuit Be Thrown Out

While Usher, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox hit the studio to work on what many assume will be Confessions Part III, Usher’s legal team has finally responded to a lawsuit filed against the singer.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Usher’s legal team allege the Georgia woman who filed a $20 million suit against the Grammy award winner does not have any real proof she contracted herpes from him. The suit also goes onto note there’s no detail of when she was tested for STD’s.

Usher’ team also claim the unidentified woman could’ve easily contacted the disease from another partner.

Last month, Radar Online unearthed court documents that showed the “Good Kisser” singer paid a woman $1 million after she accused him of allegedly infecting her with the incurable STD. Since then, two other woman have come forward claiming Usher gave them herpes. Usher hasn’t released a formal statement or taken to social media.

Usher’s team also place the responsibility back on the victim by saying she was okay with the risks of having “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

The singer’s lawyers are not saying Usher doesn’t have the STD, but rather there’s no proof she contracted it from him. Usher’s team is asking the judge throw the case.