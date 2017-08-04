Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox has been relatively vocal about his disapproval of Donald Trump’s proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico, which 45 wants built in order to keep illegal immigrants out of the country. Trump wants Mexico to pay for the wall, and claims that if they pay for it, they’ll be reimbursed at a later date.

Today (Aug. 4) while appearing on CNN to talk to anchor Alisyn Camerota about Trump’s recently leaked transcript of his discussion with current Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Fox once again brought up that Mexico is not paying for the “racist monument,” going so far as to drop the F-bomb.

Oh, you know, just former Mexican President Vicente Fox dropping the F-bomb live on CNN. Alisyn Camerota’s reaction was priceless. pic.twitter.com/Zjwa6vGYtU — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 4, 2017

“Well, you can use my words, we’ll never pay for that f**king wall,” he said calmly, to which Camerota looked on, stunned. She later apologized on behalf of CNN for airing the “salty language.”

“If Trump wants to build a wall, he has to go to Congress, U.S. Congress, and he has to tell the truth to U.S. taxpayers that they’re going to have to pay for that,” he continued.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fox has used the word to describe Trump’s proposed wall. During a Fox Business interview last year, he used it as well, to which the anchor Maria Bartiromo apologized to the audience.