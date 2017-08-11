Vince Staples is not a fan of Chipotle. The Big Fish Theory MC was a guest on the Internet show, “Hot Ones,” where the interview subject is prompted with questions while eating hot and spicy chicken wings.

When asked about his feelings on the burrito and wrap chain Chipotle, the Long Beach native was not shy about his thoughts. He stated that Chipotle “is gentrification, and they killin’ people.” His brief comments are made around the 9:20 mark.

While musicians like RZA have teamed up with the chain to promote Chipotle’s commitment to natural ingredients, it seems like Vince is not one person who looks for that extra tasty guac.

Chipotle closed its doors for a day in February after a wave of E.Coli outbreaks believed to have been brought on by the chain, and in an effort to preserve the food’s safety, they reportedly gave away 3.5 million burritos.