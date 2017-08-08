Vince Staples And Juicy J Perform “Big Fish” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Vince Staples called Juicy J for a hype performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this past Monday evening (Aug 7). The Long Beach rapper delivered fiery lyrics while the Three 6 Mafia veteran made sure to get the crowd moving with his uppity ad-libs.

“Still down, I’m a Norf Norf soldier/G slide right down do Sawyer/When we slide, you won’t see morning/Another story of a young black man/Tryna make it up out that jam, god damn/Bag back, let me make my bands, got plans/If you hatin’ don’t shake my hand/Take it easy, homie,” raps Vince on the fire track.

Big Fish Theory is available for purchase online now.

