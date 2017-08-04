Viola Davis’ real-life husband Julius Tennon is slated to appear on her hit ABC show How To Get Away With Murder during the upcoming fourth season.

Tennon has appeared in shows such as The Closer and Criminal Minds, as well as in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice. No details about his character on the show have been disclosed, however, we’re hoping he will be able to be in a scene with his wife’s character, Annalise Keating.

This wouldn’t be the first time Davis and Tennon have worked together behind the screen and behind the scenes. According to Refinery29, “the couple, who wed in 2003, have actually appeared in multiple films together, including Lila & Eve, The Architect, Get On Up, and Custody.” They also starred in the film Lila & Eve, produced by their company, JuVee Productions.