VMAs 2017: Watch Cardi B Perform “Bodak Yellow” At Pre-Show

Cardi B continues to move on up. With her latest single, “Bodak Yellow” at the top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs Chart and bumping through stereos across the country, the “regular, degular, shmegular girl” from the Bronx, NY kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show with a high-energy performance.

Watch Cardi and her background dancers set things off before the show goes on air with performances from Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, the Weeknd and more. In the meantime see who has hit the red carpet so far.

