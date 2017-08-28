Waka Flocka Says Producers & DJs Shouldn’t Make Albums

The hip-hop community is entering a new era, where R&B singers are dabbling in rap; rappers are trying to sing (thanks to auto-tune); and producers and DJs are dropping full-length albums. But if you ask Waka Flocka, the latter just doesn’t sit right with him. In a new video on social media, Waka blasted hip-hop’s secret weapons, demanding they stick to what they know best.

“Is it me or, goddamn, when a DJ or a producer gets famous, they wanna drop an album,” the “No Hands” artist asked in a live stream clip. “N***a, you’re not a rapper… You’re not an artist. Stick to your profession, man.”

While DJs and producers aren’t usually regarded in the same way artists are, a number of them have done the numbers album wise, to prove Flocka wrong. DJ Khaled, in particular, just celebrated his album Grateful going platinum. Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, also peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Mike Will Made It and Metro Boomin have also released compilation albums.

Waka Flocka may not like it, but that’s just the direction hip-hop is going in. So he may have to get use to it.