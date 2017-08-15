Wale packed his bags and headed to the beach for a much needed day off in his “My Love” video. Alongside some familiar faces, the DMV representative let his guard down to enjoy the summertime vibes.

Directed by ACRS, the Major Lazer-, Dua Lipa- and WizKid-assisted music video has all the components for the perfect beachside party. “My Love” was featured on Wale’s latest album, SHINE.

