During a recent stop on Conan, Wesley Snipes revealed the reason he landed the lead role for Michael Jackson’s short film Bad, beating out the late legendary artist Prince after he auditioned for Jackson, reports Rolling Stone.

Snipes’ role in the film was what some say catapulted him from an unknown to a mainstream star in the ’90s. “Me and Prince were auditioning together, and I blew Prince out of the water,” Snipes revealed. “Michael had told Prince that he had the role, and then he met me.”

“Prince was actually considered the lead character in the ‘Bad’ video, and then Michael met me and kicked Prince to the curb,” he continued.

However, the “Purple Rain” singer had a different recollection of what happened. Twenty years ago, VH1 interviewed Chris Rock, who said Prince declined the starring role because of how it sexually depicted its main character, particularly the line “your butt is mine.”

The clip was based on inner-city gangs, and Snipes was led to the role because Jackson thought he was an actual gang member. Little did he know Snipes was a “well-trained thespian.”