Chris Cantwell, the infamous white supremacist known for his “cry-baby video,” has reportedly turned himself in to Lynchburg, Virginia, authorities, Jezebel reports. The University of Virginia police announced that he succumbed to police custody on Wednesday (Aug. 22). Cantwell is wanted for three felony charges.

A local paper in the Charlottesville area, The Daily Progress, reported that the neo-Nazi is being held captive in Lynchburg’s Blue Ridge Region Jail. He’s awaiting a transfer to a jail in Charlottesville.

READ: Neo-Nazi From ‘Vice’ Documentary Cries On Camera About Possible Arrest

Cantwell gained notoriety after he appeared in a Vice News documentary that focused on the “Unite the Right” rally. His contribution to the program was peppered with interludes of danger for those who opposed their racist and bigot ruling. “A lot more people are going to die before we’re done here,” he brashly asserted.

After the documentary’s release, Cantwell was seen in a YouTube video crying because of all the threats he’s received since appearing in the doc. Amid the racial banter and mess, UVA police issued a warrant for Cantwell’s arrest on Tuesday (Aug. 22), for two counts of illegal use of tear gas and one count of malicious bodily injury.