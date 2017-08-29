While South Florida’s own wifisfuneral is still receiving props from fans for his recently released mixtape, Boy Who Cried Wolf, he continues to hit ‘em over the head with quality jams.

The “2 Step” rapper channels his inner Batman on a new song where he gives us a 90-second taste of his nimble flows and staggering bravado.

Boy Who Cried Wolf is now available on all streaming platforms.