One of Florida’s hottest newcomers in rap, wifisfuneral, has been dropping fire lately if we must say. “2 Step” and “Wya” are just two of the loosies we love from the kid. Recently, he linked up another rising sensation Ugly God for the “Wya (remix).”

The two vent about their relationship frustrations as wifisfunerala vivid picture of him staying true to the love of his life, while he’s grinding in the rap game. Ugly God keeps things blunt as he watches his lady leave him for someone with a bigger bankroll.

“Wya” is featured on wifisfuneral latest mixtape, Boy Who Cried Wolf, now available on all streaming services and digital marketplaces now.

Listen to the young duo tag teams the somber, deep bass-driven production with effortless chemistry.

