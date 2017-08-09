Carpool Karaoke: The Series has finally made its way over to Apple Music, and in honor of its debut episode on Aug. 8, actor Will Smith joined James Corden on the road for some laughs, storytelling, and of course some good tunes. In addition to running through Smith’s 80s and 90s hits as The Fresh Prince, the multi-faceted influencer also dished about a potential new acting gig based on the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

During the car ride, Smith told Corden that he had been asked several times to play Obama on the big screen. The offers alone, were enough for Smith to entertain the idea, but it was Obama’s blessing that really sealed the deal. “I talked to Barack about it,” Smith said. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

There have only been two biopics chronicling the former president’s life. The feature film, Southside With You, starring Parker Sawyers as Barack and Tika Sumpter as Michelle Robinson Obama, chronicles the summer of 1989, when Obama took his future wife on their first date. Netflix also released an original movie in Dec. 2016, entitled Barry, which depicts a 20-year-old Obama’s college life at Columbia University in 1981. Actor Devon Terrell, played the role of “Barry.”

Unfortunately, Smith didn’t drop any more gems about the potential biopic, but he did sing along to his jams, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Boom! Shake the Room.” Fans will just have to keep an eye out for more news regarding the Obama film. But if Will Smith gives a performance anything like his one for the Muhammad Ali biopic, the new feature will undoubtedly be solid gold.

Check out the interview and sing along session above.