The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff have finally produced a track since they announced their reunion in 2016. According to Pitchfork, the musical duo debuted an energetic song at England’s Livewire Festival (Aug. 27), titled “Get Lit.” The melody instantly moves the crowd’s bodies while Will Smith continues to feed the audience’s liveliness through his lyrics.

In a previous interview with Billboard, DJ Jazzy Jeff shared how DJing has evolved. “Will [Smith] came with me a year ago when I did a New Year’s Eve show in Dubai. He’s looking at 17,000 people on the beach with this massive sound system and all these lights,” he said. “He looks at me and says, ‘We never had this kind of set-up for our tours.’ Now it’s kind of like wow, I’m playing on systems and at festivals that I never got a chance to play when we were selling millions of records. It’s so much bigger.”

