Wiz Khalifa is in full grind mode for his forthcoming Rolling Papers 2 album. The Taylor Gang boss has been steadily racking up songs for the long awaited project, and fans can barely contain their excitement.

Before the weekend officially begins, he laced the Internet with a new Ty Dolla $ign-supported single dubbed “Something Thing.” As you probably guessed, the boys are in full stoner mode on the lively record.

“Something New” is available for purchase on iTunes now.