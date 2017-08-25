As one of the greatest and most influential groups in rap history, the Wu-Tang Clan (despite a few missteps here and there) have always blessed us with some of the foiest lyricism. And with the help of longtime friend, collaborator, and unofficial member Redman, they provide a crash course on razor sharp bars on their new song, “People Say”.

The track features the Clan and the Funk Doc in action once again as they drop bombs on Supreme Mathematics’ piano loop driven production. Method Man especially comes off crazy with lines like: “See I don’t dab and I don’t nay-nay/Got bottles coming out warriors come out and play-ay/Just know I’m grade A, get a slice of bread/Okay, some hoods love me, some would like me dead.”