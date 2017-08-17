It’s reaching a decade since fans have the seen The Fugees happy and onstage together. But in a recent interview with Wyclef Jean, the rapper provided a glimpse of hope for a reunion to actually happen. And according to Wyclef, the only person who is capable of orchestrating a Fugees reunion is Dave Chappelle.

READ: Wyclef Jean Rallies Support For 50,000 Haitian Immigrants Facing Deportation

It seems odd that a comedian is the only one who could bring Wyclef, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel back together, but Wyclef says it’s because the influencer is a huge fan. “What could put the Fugees back together? Okay. Wyclef’s gonna tell you: Dave motherf*cking Chappelle,” Wyclef said in an interview with Uproxx. “Dave really loves, and admires, and understands that intellectual property of rap. For us, it was re-invention, it was incredible.”

Wyclef also addressed the rumors about whether the hip-hop group was offered $90 million to reassemble. While the rapper wouldn’t confirm the actual sum of money, he did suggest they would turn it down because it’s not all about the money. “At the end of the day, it can’t be about the money. It has to be about the art,” he explained. “I’m telling you, man, I’ve got so many billionaire friends, they are lonely, dude. It’s got to be bigger than the check, because the check, you can always get.”

READ: Wyclef Jean Kicks Off Zumba Cruise, Talks Induction Into NJ Hall Of Fame & What To Expect On ‘The Carnival III’

Well, since the Fugees won’t be looking to cut the check, it looks like their only incentive to reuniting comes down to Dave Chappelle’s persuasion skills. “He’s the one that put us back together last time, so we all need to f**king start pressuring Dave Chappelle starting today,” Wyclef added.