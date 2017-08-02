Yara Shahidi’s ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Gets New Title

Looks like Yara Shahidi’s upcoming Black-ish spinoff is getting a minor facelift.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show formerly known as College-ish will now be called Grown-ish. The show, which will air on the Freeform network, will follow Zoey Johnson (Shahidi) as she experiences life away from home during her freshman year at Southern California University.

“Grown-ish reflects what we’ll be dealing with in the show — that in-between place where you’re not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time,” said the show’s creator, Kenya Barris. “Where Black-ish examines what it means to be black, Grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown.”

Trevor Jackson and SNL alumni Chris Parnell will reprise their roles from the “Liberal Arts” episode of Black-ish, which served as a “backdoor pilot” for the show. The Good Place’s Emily Arlook will play Miriam, a classmate of Zoey’s.

Grown-ish is set to premiere in early-2018, and Black-ish returns on Oct. 3.