Despite the thousands of folks that really believed this video was never coming out, Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj have unleashed their much talked about “Rake It Up” video. Featuring a Wraith race between Blac Chyna and the Barbz, the colorful presentation also includes everything you would expect from a track about earning money in the gentlemen’s club.

“I made love to a stripper (stripper) first I had to tip her (phrrr)/20 thousand ones (woo) she said I’m that nigga (I am)/I said, “I’m that nigga, bitch, I already know it” (I know it)/I come with bad weather (ksh) they say I’m a storm (ayy)/VVS’s in my charm, that’s a Roc-A-Fella chain/I was sendin’ bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame/I’m in Phillipe Chow (what?) I got a Patek on (okay),” raps Gotti on the strip club anthem.

The track was featured on Gotti Made-It — Gotti and Mike’s collaborative album.

