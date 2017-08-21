Yo Gotti And Nicki Minaj Let The Dollar Bills Fly High In “Rake It Up” (Video)
Despite the thousands of folks that really believed this video was never coming out, Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj have unleashed their much talked about “Rake It Up” video. Featuring a Wraith race between Blac Chyna and the Barbz, the colorful presentation also includes everything you would expect from a track about earning money in the gentlemen’s club.
“I made love to a stripper (stripper) first I had to tip her (phrrr)/20 thousand ones (woo) she said I’m that nigga (I am)/I said, “I’m that nigga, bitch, I already know it” (I know it)/I come with bad weather (ksh) they say I’m a storm (ayy)/VVS’s in my charm, that’s a Roc-A-Fella chain/I was sendin’ bricks to Harlem back when Jay was still with Dame/I’m in Phillipe Chow (what?) I got a Patek on (okay),” raps Gotti on the strip club anthem.
The track was featured on Gotti Made-It — Gotti and Mike’s collaborative album.
(Directed by Benny Boom, premiered by TIDAL)