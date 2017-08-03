Young M.A Cruises Brooklyn And South Beach With The “Same Set” Every Time
Young M.A is big on loyalty. That goes for her fans and her day-1 crew in Brooklyn, so don’t expect the rising star to be switching sides anytime soon. During a recent excursion out in Miami, M.A flew all her friends down for the “Same Set” video.
“Getting money with my set now/When I’m praying is the only time my head down/Popping bottles, I’m all wet now/Told my city I won’t let up, I won’t let down (Brooklyn)/Chain is ocky, wrist is rocky, what that talk ’bout?/I just bagged twenty bitches on the walk out,” she raps on the track.
“Same Set” is featured on Young M.A’s Herstory EP which was released in April.