Young Money Yawn Spreads ‘Street Gospel 3′ Feat. Lil Bibby, Young Dolph, Shy Glizzy, And Others

Virginia Beach, Va., native Young Money Yawn released the third installment of his Street Gospel series this week.

The 14-track project is composed of vivid street tales combined with high hurdles that Yawn has faced throughout his journey. Features includes the likes of Shy Glizzy, Juicy J, Lil Bibby, Mike X Angle, Troy Ave, and Kidd Kidd, among others. Production duties are handled by Chuck Nyce, Zeek VIPS, J Mike, Young Love, and others.

Street Gospel 3 follows Yawn’s 2016 Lost Scriptures 2 mixtape.

Stream Street Gospel 3 below.

