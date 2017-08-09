Young RJ Recruits BJ The Chicago Kid To Help Vent His “Issues”

We’ve all experienced our own life issues, but we don’t always to have the platform to speak about it. Young RJ felt the need to lay all of his problems out on the table in order to help anyone who’s afraid to share their own. As mental health awareness continues to grow in hip-hop, the Detroit native recruits some help from the Windy City, BJ The Chicago Kid, to encourage those in need of venting by embracing his inner battles on his new single, “Issues.”

“N*ggas is out here dying, momma out here crying,” RJ raps on the hook. “Lord know we got our issues. Ima spit 16 bars hopefully I touch 16 hearts.”

RJ is determined to reach out to his fans and the new generation of hip-hop by working with the industry’s rising stars while remaining true to the era of hip-hop. His previous singles “Huh?” and “Wait” featuring Boldy James and Pete Rock were just appetizers. Now he’s offering up the ultimate side dish before the main course. “Issues,” which was produced by Young RJ and producer Dag, serves as the third single from his long-awaited, debut solo album Blaq RoyalT, which is set to drop Oct. 10.