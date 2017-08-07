Baton Rouge’s own YoungBoy Never Broke Again (formerly (NBA Youngboy) has finally released his first full length project since his release from prison, AI Youngboy. To celebrate, he also dropped rugged visuals to the mixtape’s third single, “No Smoke.”

Directed by longtime collaborator David G, the video captures the grimy essence of “No Smoke” as we see the 17-year-old street poet flexes his jewels with the squad in a bulletproof vest. His cathartic performance of its catchy hook sets the mood for a visceral tune that warms the opposition.

The 15-track project also includes his previous singles “Untouchable” and “Graffiti” along with guest appearances from Yo Gotti and Peewee Longway.” Fans can check out AI Youngboy right here.

