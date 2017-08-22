YoungBoy Never Broke Again Links With PeeWee Longway For “Wat Chu Gon Do?” Video

YoungBoy Never Broke Again aka NBA YungBoy has been living the life since he became a free man back in May. Earlier this month (Aug 4), the Baton Rouge native released his new project A1 YoungBoy, which holds features from Yo Gotti and PeeWee Longway. Nearly three weeks after dropping the project, YoungBoy strikes back with the official video for track #2, “Wat Chu Gon Do?”

In the video, YoungBoy connects with PeeWee on his block while rehashing the story of his come up. The 17-year-old rapper takes us back to June 2013 when he was actin’ a fool by robbing cars and breaking into homes. Once we fast-forward to the present, PeeWee raps his verse from YoungBoy’s porch, and we see the rapper drop the criminal activity to pick up a pen.